Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.49% of Cytosorbents worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents Corp has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $326.99 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 62.65% and a negative return on equity of 165.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytosorbents news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSO. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

