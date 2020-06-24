State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.76% of Park-Ohio worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Park-Ohio by 8.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Park-Ohio by 125.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Park-Ohio by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

In other Park-Ohio news, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,139. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.73. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $36.11.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.44). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.53 million. Research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.