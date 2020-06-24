Peter Anastasiou Sells 4,184,808 Shares of Immuron Limited (ASX:IMC) Stock

Immuron Limited (ASX:IMC) insider Peter Anastasiou sold 4,184,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22), for a total value of A$1,305,660.10 ($926,000.07).
IMC opened at A$0.09 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.04. Immuron Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of A$0.45 ($0.32). The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.11.
About Immuron
