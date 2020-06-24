Peter Anastasiou Sells 4,184,808 Shares of Immuron Limited (ASX:IMC) Stock

Immuron Limited (ASX:IMC) insider Peter Anastasiou sold 4,184,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22), for a total value of A$1,305,660.10 ($926,000.07).

IMC opened at A$0.09 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.04. Immuron Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of A$0.45 ($0.32). The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.11.

About Immuron

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of immunomodulatory polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases through its oral immunoglobulins platform in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments.

