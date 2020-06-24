Danny L. Dearen Sells 45,000 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $1,714,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,428,000 after purchasing an additional 123,303 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,489,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 802,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 493,527 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 750,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 299,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 677,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 159,356 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

