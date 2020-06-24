ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB/S alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAZY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.80. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB/S (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.