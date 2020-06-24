Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Aramark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aramark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Shares of ARMK opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

In other Aramark news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,447.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,452.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Aramark by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Aramark by 25.8% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 20.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

