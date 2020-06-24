Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARD. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of ARD opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $245.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Ardagh Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

