Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. On average, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,766,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,656,000 after acquiring an additional 357,287 shares in the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,015,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,135,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 180,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

