Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air China Limited provides airline and airline-related services. It provides air passenger and air cargo services along with aircraft engineering, ground services, air catering services and other airline related services. Its ground services include passengers’ entry, departure and transit services, special passenger services, irregular flight passenger services, passenger luggage services, tarmac load and unload services, cabin cleaning services and supply of various ground equipments and special vehicles. The company also involves in import and export trading, manufacture and retail of aircraft supplies, provision of air ticketing services, human resources services, aircraft maintenance and repair services. Air China takes the responsibility of special plane task for Chinese national leaders visiting abroad, and foreign leaders and governmental leaders visiting China. Air China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air China from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air China from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air China presently has an average rating of Hold.

Air China stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. Air China has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Air China had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Air China will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

