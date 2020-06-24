ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

AHEXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.28. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

