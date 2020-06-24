PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on PlayAGS from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Union Gaming Research raised PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $143.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.92. PlayAGS has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $21.59.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 1.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

