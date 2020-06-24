AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Get AC Immune alerts:

ACIU has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut AC Immune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut AC Immune from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AC Immune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AC Immune currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

AC Immune stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $485.10 million, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 21.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AC Immune by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in AC Immune by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the first quarter worth $81,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.