AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $510.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.54 million. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

