American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a full service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AEL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.71.

NYSE AEL opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.99 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,465,000 after buying an additional 76,384 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after buying an additional 841,339 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

