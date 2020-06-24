DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WILYY. Zacks Investment Research raised DEMANT A S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered DEMANT A S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

WILYY opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. DEMANT A S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.18.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

