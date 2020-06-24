Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Scor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Scor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.22. Scor has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

