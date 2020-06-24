Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Scor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Scor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.22. Scor has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scor (SCRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insperity Inc Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Insperity Inc Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in News Corp
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in News Corp
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in KVH Industries, Inc.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in KVH Industries, Inc.
Adtalem Global Education Inc Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Adtalem Global Education Inc Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
State Street Corp Sells 33,443 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF
State Street Corp Sells 33,443 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report