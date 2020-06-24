Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

LAWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Lawson Products in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,343,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

