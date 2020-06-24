COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFRUY. AlphaValue lowered COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.92. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

