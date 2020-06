JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of DLUEY opened at $5.42 on Tuesday.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

