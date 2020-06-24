RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. RECKITT BENCKIS/S currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

About RECKITT BENCKIS/S

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

