RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. RECKITT BENCKIS/S currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

About RECKITT BENCKIS/S

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

Featured Story: Street Name

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Receive News & Ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Peter Anastasiou Sells 4,184,808 Shares of Immuron Limited Stock
Peter Anastasiou Sells 4,184,808 Shares of Immuron Limited Stock
Danny L. Dearen Sells 45,000 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc Stock
Danny L. Dearen Sells 45,000 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc Stock
ASSA ABLOY AB/S Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
ASSA ABLOY AB/S Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Aramark Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Aramark Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Ardagh Group Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Ardagh Group Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Akero Therapeutics Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Akero Therapeutics Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report