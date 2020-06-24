GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

OTCMKTS GGNDF opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $59.02.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

