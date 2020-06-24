SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHECY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.15.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

