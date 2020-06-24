Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

