ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReNeuron Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

RNUGF opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. ReNeuron Group has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

