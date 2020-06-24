Monness Crespi & Hardt Initiates Coverage on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $366.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.53. Apple has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $356.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

