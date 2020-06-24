Monness Crespi & Hardt Initiates Coverage on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.55.
Shares of Apple stock opened at $366.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.53. Apple has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $356.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
