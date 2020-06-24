State Street Corp Sells 238,234 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,234 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.34% of Primo Water worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,258,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,802,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $29,413,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Primo Water by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Primo Water by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRMW opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.13, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

