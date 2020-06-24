State Street Corp Grows Position in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,809,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,265 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in BBX Capital were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti decreased their price objective on BBX Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut BBX Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on BBX Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of BBX stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.57. BBX Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $204.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. BBX Capital had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BBX Capital Corp will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

