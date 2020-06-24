State Street Corp Decreases Stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Intelligent Systems by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intelligent Systems by 31.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Intelligent Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Shares of INS stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

