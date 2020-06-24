RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,028,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,757 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in RPC were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RES. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,928,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in RPC by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 538,620 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in RPC by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 533,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 402,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in RPC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 631,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 224,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $697.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.24. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.06 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RES. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RPC from $1.90 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

