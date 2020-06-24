State Street Corp Buys 474,265 Shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,809,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in BBX Capital were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BBX Capital by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 415,740 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BBX Capital by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 222,564 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BBX Capital by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,441,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 226,964 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BBX Capital by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 156,565 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BBX Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 48,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BBX Capital alerts:

BBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on BBX Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered BBX Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on BBX Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

NYSE BBX opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. BBX Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $204.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. BBX Capital had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BBX Capital Corp will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX).

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.