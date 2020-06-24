State Street Corp Sells 10,495 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Intelligent Systems worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

INS stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.