State Street Corp Acquires 19,765 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.61% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCU shares. ValuEngine raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 59.36% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

