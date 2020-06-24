Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRNE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 92,144 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 116,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.04.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.69.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.