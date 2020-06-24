State Street Corp Purchases 178,882 Shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,882 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.90% of Brigham Minerals worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 624.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $698.47 million, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 259.65%.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $59,588,119.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

