State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

State Street Corp increased its position in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.71% of Molecular Templates worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTEM opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Molecular Templates Inc has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $720.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.44.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

