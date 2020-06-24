State Street Corp Acquires 8,818 Shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.76% of Carter Bank and Trust worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut Carter Bank and Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of CARE opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. Carter Bank and Trust has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

