Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Timkensteel were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 36.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 25.3% during the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 514,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 103,954 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Timkensteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMST opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $203.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.06. Timkensteel Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Timkensteel Corp will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

