Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Molecular Templates worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTEM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

MTEM stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $720.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. Molecular Templates Inc has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

