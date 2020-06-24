Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 867,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,222 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Overstock.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.30 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 55.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSTK. BidaskClub raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In related news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

