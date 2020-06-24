Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 47.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 867,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 73,525 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Overstock.com Inc has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.71.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.