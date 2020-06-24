Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,324,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.94% of Timkensteel worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 1,798.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timkensteel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE TMST opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Timkensteel Corp has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.06.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.64 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Timkensteel Corp will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

