State Street Corp Buys 85,618 Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) by 210.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,618 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $69,162,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $51,405,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $12,365,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 166,769 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $941,000.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,311,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,078 shares of company stock worth $7,014,791 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE VIR opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $75.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

