State Street Corp Acquires 85,618 Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) by 210.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.12% of Vir Biotechnology worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,162,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,405,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,365,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 166,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $114,416.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,416.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 18,458 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $516,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,791 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

