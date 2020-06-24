HERMES INTL SCA/ADR’s (HESAY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR stock opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. HERMES INTL SCA/ADR has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $88.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; accessories, including jewelry in enamel, horn, lacquered wood, and leather, as well as belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes; silk and textiles for men and women; art of living products comprising furniture and lighting, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, ornaments and tableware, and personalized creations; perfumes; and watches.

