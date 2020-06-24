888 Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

888 Holdings Public stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. 888 Holdings Public has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

About 888 Holdings Public

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

