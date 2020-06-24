GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GRIFOLS S A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 164,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth $70,212,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 388,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 699,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after buying an additional 46,387 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

