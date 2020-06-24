GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GRIFOLS S A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.
NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 164,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth $70,212,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 388,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 699,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after buying an additional 46,387 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GRIFOLS S A/S
Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.
