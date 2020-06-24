GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.96.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

