Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NGLOY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Anglo American from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Anglo American from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

