THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TKAMY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get THYSSENKRUPP AG/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.94. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. Research analysts forecast that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About THYSSENKRUPP AG/S

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.