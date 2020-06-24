Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) to announce $34.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.20 million. TechTarget posted sales of $34.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $136.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.70 million to $137.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $153.20 million, with estimates ranging from $149.50 million to $156.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.55 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTGT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 7,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $245,577.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,936 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,439. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 67,658 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTGT opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.94 million, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

